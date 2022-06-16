हिंदी में पढ़ें
Massive fire breaks out in Alibag area of Mumbai
Massive fire broke out at PNP theatre in Alibag area of Mumbai on June 15. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited.
