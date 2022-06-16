Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Massive fire breaks out in Alibag area of Mumbai

Massive fire broke out at PNP theatre in Alibag area of Mumbai on June 15. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.