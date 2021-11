{"id":"2921688","source":"DNA","title":"Massive fire breaks out at industrial area in Nagpur","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

A massive fire engulfed several factories and warehouses at an industrial area in Nagpur on November 29. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported yet.

