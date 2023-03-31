Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Massive fire breaks out at AR Tower in Bansmandi area of Kanpur

A massive fire broke out at AR Tower located in the Bansmandi area of Kanpur on March 31.15 to 16 Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is still unknown. More details are awaited. “Efforts are being made to control the fire, rescue work is going on for 5-6 hours. 15-16 fire engines are engaged in extinguishing the fire. Army and Airforce vehicles are also present. The fire is expected to be brought under control in the next 3-4 hours,” said Joint CP Anand Prakash Tiwari.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
From Euphoria's Maaeri to Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti, how Pradeep Sarkar redefined the way music videos are shot
Unseen photos, videos from Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, mehendi ceremony
Deanne Pandey drops unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha from Alanna Panday's reception, says 'so much love'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Class 10 Result declared: MD Rumman Ashraf tops Matric result with 97.8%, full topper list here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.