Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
DNA Verified
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
News Letter
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobile
english
3063211
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Massive fire at Mumbai's Goregaon building; 7 killed, 50 injured, 5 in critical condition
Seven people were killed and over 40 were injured after a massive fire broke out at a 7-storey building in Mumbai's Goregaon on October 06. Watch to know more about it.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Jawan
Asia Cup
G 20
Popular Stories
More
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi over 'Congress cares more about vote bank' comment
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 vs FIFA World Cup 2022: Which tournament has more viewership, ad revenue, prize money
Meet actress who first got married at 18, faced pain of divorce twice, is now a top...
Duranga 2 teaser: Hunt for Sarangwadi killer gets intense as Amit Sadh leads charge in new season with Gulshan, Drashti
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseer...
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath ...
Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian ...
Viral Photos of the Day: Malai...
In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh...
Speed Reads
More
Government issues notices to X, YouTube, Telegram to remove child sexual abuse material
Yamaha Aerox 155 gets new MotoGP Edition, priced at Rs 1.48 lakh
Meet Ambani bahu-to-be Radhika Merchant's sister, who is Dryfix co-founder, MBA from London, her net worth is...
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%; inflation likely to ease in September, says Governor
Wordle 839 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 6
Most Watched
More
Weather Update: Several Indian states brace for heavy rainfa...
Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam...
OMG 2 Public Review: Akshay Kumar Is Back With A Blockbuster...
Ind vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Fans In Colombo Celebrate India’s ...
Delhi govt officer detained for allegedly raping dead friend...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ABOUT DNA
CONTACT US
INVESTORS
ADVERTISE
PRIVACY-POLICY
DISPUTE
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
DNA Verified
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
News Letter