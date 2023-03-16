Married deaf-mute woman alleges rape harassment by in-laws Indore police files case

The family members of a married deaf-mute woman have filed a case against her brother-in-law charging him with rape and alleging harassment by her in-laws over dowry in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said on March 15. The matter came to light after the survivor came to her maternal home in Indore and narrated her ordeal. Following this, the family members, with the help of a woman who understands the language of the deaf-mute, narrated her ordeal to the senior officials of the Indore Police, they said. I