Markets fall in morning trade, react to Adani Group's U-turn in share sale

Domestic markets opened with losses on Thursday a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget in Parliament. The shares of Adani Group firms continued to be volatile today as shares of its flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, went down 10 per cent to Rs 1,921.85 apiece against yesterday's closing. Key indices BSE Sensex went down 383 points to 59,595.31 while NSE Nifty50 also lost 45 points to 17,616.30 at 9.30 am this morning. Among the most active stocks, Welspun, BCG, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality were the gainers on BSE. Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Birla Soft were among the laggards in today's opening session. In Asian markets, stocks were looking up as Japan's Nikkei went up 44 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 99 points while China's Shanghai was also trading in the green. In US markets, Dow Jones surged 6 points, Nasdaq rose 231 points while S&P went up 42 points as the Asian markets opened on Thursday.