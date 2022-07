Margaret Alva has no chance of winning Vice-Presidential Poll: Ajay Teni

Reacting to Opposition Vice Presidential candidate, Margaret Alva’s allegation that her phone is being tapped, MoS Ajay Teni said that she has no chance of winning therefore she is making these statements out of dejection. Speaking to ANI, Teni said, “Dejected people speak things like that. What is the use of tapping her phone? There are no chances of her victory. People give such statements out of dejection.”