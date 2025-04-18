Marathi Row Tensions Erupt In Ghatkopar Society After Alleged Dirty Slur Against Marathi Residents

Marathi-Gujarati clash in Mumbai over alleged non-veg food comment. Tensions flared in a Ghatkopar housing society after Marathi-speaking families were allegedly called "dirty" for eating non-vegetarian food, triggering a face-off between MNS workers and Gujarati residents. Reportedly, MNS leader Raj Parte confronted the residents, saying, “Anybody can live in Mumbai but we will not tolerate such things… how can others dictate what they should eat?”. Parte also alleged that another society nearby barred Marathi families from cooking non-veg at home. Ghatkopar police intervened, advising residents to avoid discriminatory behavior and warning of legal consequences. The incident comes amid MNS’s renewed push for the promotion of Marathi language ahead of the upcoming BMC elections.