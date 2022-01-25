Many prominent players havent won world cup doesnt mean they are bad players Ravi Shastri

Former Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri on January 25 said that not every prominent player has won World Cup which doesn’t mean they are bad players. He said, “It took Tendulkar 6 world Cups before winning one...Many prominent players like Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman haven't won World Cup, doesn't mean they are bad players...We've only 2 world cup winning captains.”