Many mosques did not play morning Azaan voluntarily: Pune CP Amitabh Gupta

Police Commissioner of Pune Amitabh Gupta on May 04 informed that the situation is under control in Pune, as many Mosques did not play morning Azaan following Supreme Court’s guidelines. “Situation is under control. Many Mosques did not play morning Azaan on loudspeaker voluntarily, following Supreme Court guidelines. 2,500 security personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order,” said Amitabh Gupta, Police Commissioner, Pune.