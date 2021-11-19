Many farmers would not have died if decision to repeal farm laws taken earlier Maharahtra Home Minister

If the Centre had taken the decision earlier, so many farmers wouldn’t have died, said Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal the three farm laws on November 19. “Had this decision been taken earlier so many farmers wouldn't have died. Government should have initiated dialogues earlier but that did not happen, farmers were not heard. They had to sit down on streets and protest for a year. They got their demand fulfilled today. It's their victory,” said the Home Minister of Maharashtra.