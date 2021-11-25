{"id":"2921170","source":"DNA","title":"Manuscript of Einstein 'theory of relativity' shows that even Einstein made mistakes","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"A manuscript co-authored by Albert Einstein, offering a rare insight into the legendary physicist's thinking leading up to his general theory of relativity, was sold in an auction on Tuesday (November 23) for 11.7 million euros ($13.17 million). \r

","summary":"A manuscript co-authored by Albert Einstein, offering a rare insight into the legendary physicist's thinking leading up to his general theory of relativity, was sold in an auction on Tuesday (November 23) for 11.7 million euros ($13.17 million). \r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-manuscript-of-einstein-theory-of-relativity-shows-that-even-einstein-made-mistakes-2921170","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006957-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_DNA_EDGE_1_EINSTEIN.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637842802","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 05:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 05:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921170"}