Mansukh Mandaviya talks about PM Modi’s leadership in India’s fight against Covid-19

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare along with Professor Shamika Ravi (Economist) and Dr VK Paul (member of NITI Aayog) released a book titled 'A Nation to Protect'. The book penned by Priyam Gandhi-Mody highlights the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India’s fight against COVID-19. During the launch, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said he believed that 'A Nation to Protect' describes the reality as it unfolded during last two years. "We have seen what happens when there is a true leadership with a vision," said Mandaviya referring to PM Modi.