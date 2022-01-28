Mansukh Mandaviya launches NIPER research portal, says it will help MSME sector

Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya virtually launched the research portal of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) on January 28. Speaking at the launch event, Mandaviya said, “This research portal of NIPER will help the MSME sector. NIPER may connect with industries to develop a model to fulfil the requirements. Research is very important.” Notably, the Government of India has declared the NIPERs as Institutes of National Importance. They operate as autonomous bodies under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.