Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Mansukh Mandaviya launches ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ in Delhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' at Vaccination Camp in Delhi on July 15. The Government recently announced that the eligible population above the age of 18 will be given free precaution doses for the next 75 days. The move will also celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. “All Health Ministry employees initiated their inoculation of the free doses. I appeal to all citizens above the age of 18 years to get the free doses to ensure your protection against COVID-19,” Mansukh Mandaviya said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, exam on August 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.