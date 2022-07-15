Mansukh Mandaviya launches ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ in Delhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' at Vaccination Camp in Delhi on July 15. The Government recently announced that the eligible population above the age of 18 will be given free precaution doses for the next 75 days. The move will also celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. “All Health Ministry employees initiated their inoculation of the free doses. I appeal to all citizens above the age of 18 years to get the free doses to ensure your protection against COVID-19,” Mansukh Mandaviya said.