Mansukh Mandaviya flags off Red Cross trucks for donation of blankets medicines other relief materials

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 29 flagged off the Red Cross trucks for donating blankets, medicines and other relief materials to the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand. 11 trucks with essential items have left from Delhi. The items include blankets, kitchen essentials, medicines, tents. It will support vulnerable population in the northern-most UTs for the winter season. It will also provide flood relief to people of Uttarakhand.