Mansukh Mandaviya cycles to Pragati Maidan for Health Pavilion Inauguration at 40th IIFT 2021

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cycled to inaugurate the Health Pavillion at the 40th India International Trade Fair 2021 in Pragati Maidan, Delhi on November 16. The 40th India International Trade Fair started from November 14 and will end on November 27.