Mansukh Mandaviya attends yoga programme at Health & Wellness Center in Meerut

On the occasion of the celebration of the 4th anniversary of Ayushmann Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and others attended yoga programme at a health centre in Meerut on April 17. Health and Wellness Centres deliver a range of comprehensive health care services to address communicable and non-communicable diseases and services for the people. “More than 1 lakh health wellness centers have been started across the country. Health fair will be organised for a week,” he said.