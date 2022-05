Mansa: Punjab Police examines bullet-riddled vehicle of Sidhu Moose Wala

Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle is being inspected by Police at Mansa Police Station on May 30. He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Punjab Police said preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab Assembly Election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla.