Manoj Tiwari slams Delhi Govt over ban imposed by DDMA

As Chhath Puja festivities begin, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari slammed the Delhi Government over their restrictions by DDMA on celebrating the festival on Ghats of Yamuna. "Delhi Govt bans people from coming to Ghats but makes false claims of cleaning it. SC should take suo moto cognisance," said Manoj Tiwari.