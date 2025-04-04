Manoj Kumar Death Legendary Actor-Director Bharat Kumar Passes Away At 87 In Mumbai

Legendary actor-director Manoj Kumar, known as 'Bharat Kumar', passes away at 87. The Veteran actor and filmmaker took his last breath at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Born Harikrishna Giri Goswami on July 24, 1937, he was celebrated for his iconic patriotic films and earned the nickname ‘Bharat Kumar’. Manoj Kumar directed and starred in classics like Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974). His work earned him the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. He also left a mark with performances in Woh Kaun Thi, Do Badan, Neel Kamal, and Kranti. Known for weaving patriotism into cinema, he once said, “Cinema is not just for entertainment. It is a tool to build the nation’s character.” The film industry and fans alike mourn the loss of a cinematic legend who redefined nationalism on screen.