Manohar Parrikar never brought his family into politics: Goa BJP in-charge

After Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut asked ticket for former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, Goa BJP in-charge CT Ravi on January 17 said that former Goa CM Parrikar never brought his family to politics. “Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar always worked for Bharatiya Janata Party and never brought his family to politics,” said CT Ravi. Commenting on non-BJP parties supporting Parrikar’s son, Goa BJP in-charge said, “Shiv Sena and Congress are talking about Utpal Parrikar (Manohar's son), we'll not forget what Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal said about him during his bad days.”