Mann Ki Baat: ‘Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya’ connecting youth with priceless legacy of nation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 said that the 'Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya' is helping to connect the youth with the priceless legacy of the nation. “The country has got a 'Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya', it has been opened for the people of the country. It's a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs, it's connecting the youth of the country with them,” said PM Narendra Modi during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ session. “People are donating many items to museums, and are adding to the cultural heritage of India. Amid the COVID pandemic, the focus on the digitisation of museums has increased. Young people must visit museums with their friends in the upcoming vacations,” the PM added.