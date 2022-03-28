Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails Padma awardee 126-year-old Baba Sivananda for his agility, passion for yoga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 27 hailed Padma Awardee Baba Sivananda for his agility and passion for Yoga. In the 87th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, PM Modi said, “In the recently concluded Padma awards, you must have seen Baba Sivananda, everybody was surprised by looking at his vigour and fitness. His health is a topic of discussion in the country. He has a passion for Yoga,” said PM Modi.