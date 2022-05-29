Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi expresses concern over litter on 'Char Dham Yatra' route

Taking note of litter on the Char Dham Yatra route, Prime Minister Narendra Modi onMay 29 in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' expressed concern over garbage dumps in the Kedarnath Temple areas and urged the people to ensure that the surroundings are kept clean. “Char Dham Yatra is underway in Uttarakhand where thousands of pilgrims are arriving. I've seens in Kedarnath are saddened by litter spread by some pilgrims. There're also some pilgrims who are cleaning nearby areas of their stay during their Yatra,” said the PM. "Wherever we go, let us maintain the dignity of these pilgrimage sites. Purity, cleanliness and a pious environment. We should never forget these and for that, it is imperative that we abide by the resolution of cleanliness,” he added.