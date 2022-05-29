Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls India 'treasure house of languages', highlights diversity as hallmark

Emphasizing the country's diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said the varied attire, cuisine and culture in different regions is the hallmark of India. In the 89th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "Our country is a rich treasure house of many languages, scripts and dialects. Varied attire, cuisine and culture in different regions is our hallmark. As a nation, this diversity strengthens us and keeps us united." He mentioned Shripati Tudu, a professor of Santhali language at Sidho-Kaano-Birsa University, Purulia, West Bengal. "He (Tudu) has prepared a version of the country's Constitution in his native 'Ol Chiki' script for the Santhali community. Shripati Tudu asserts that our Constitution makes every citizen of our country aware of one's rights and duties,” said the PM.