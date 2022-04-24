Mann Ki Baat: People should go for ‘Cashless Dayout’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 pitched for cashless transactions and suggested people for ‘Cashless Dayout’. In the 88th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said, “People should go for 'Cashless Dayout', now even in small villages and town people are using UPI. It's benefitting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy; every day Rs 20,000 Crore online transactions are taking place.”