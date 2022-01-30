Mann Ki Baat 2022: PM Modi talks about martyrs, corruption, 'unsung' heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and urged everyone to visit National War Memorial. In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address of 2022, the Prime Minister said that India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' this year and that many people have written letters to him saying that Amar Jawan Jyoti stands as an internal flame of India's martyrs who gave their life for the nation. Watch the video for more.