Manish Tewari defends CM Channi, says inside-outside issue not confined to Punjab

Congress leader Manish Tewari on February 18 defended Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's remark of 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar ke bhaiye' and said that inside-outside issue not limited only to Punjab. “The inside-outside issue is not limited to Punjab alone. It is unfortunate that when people go to work in some other state, the natives sometimes do not take this thing properly. He (Punjab CM) has given an explanation, now it is not necessary to react,” he added.