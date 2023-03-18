Manish Tewari bats for discussion on freefall of information in Parliament

Congress MP Manish Tewari on March 17 said that people in constitutional positions demanded a discussion on the possibility of freefall of information in Parliament. “People in Constitutional positions are demanding discussion on whether we can have freefall of information in Parliament. Article 105 gives freedom to parliament members for saying anything at Parliament’s table,” said Congress MP Manish Tewari on Article 105 of Indian Constitution. “Our intentions are clear. We want the parliament to function. In Lok Sabha, we have raised the question of why the government has stalled the recommendation for the appointment of judges. Government must answer this,” he added.