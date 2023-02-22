Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Manish Sisodia should be charged under UAPA in snooping case: Sandeep Dixit

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on February 22 said that Manish Sisodia should be charged under UAPA in snooping case. While speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dixit said, “I don’t agree with the decision of the government. I think a Sedition case should be here. It is not the ‘Prevention and Corruption Act’ case. They should say why he was not charged under UAPA. AAP has connections with Khalistanis. He should be charged under UAPA. Manish Sisodia should first be jailed for 6 months.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Street food: 5 best spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for gol gappa
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.