Manish Sisodia should be charged under UAPA in snooping case: Sandeep Dixit

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on February 22 said that Manish Sisodia should be charged under UAPA in snooping case. While speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dixit said, “I don’t agree with the decision of the government. I think a Sedition case should be here. It is not the ‘Prevention and Corruption Act’ case. They should say why he was not charged under UAPA. AAP has connections with Khalistanis. He should be charged under UAPA. Manish Sisodia should first be jailed for 6 months.”