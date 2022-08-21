Manish Sisodia in habit of misleading people CBI has enough evidence says BJP MP Parvesh Verma

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma took a dig at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s remark on CBI issuing a lookout circular in his name. The BJP MP said that Manish Sisodia need not worry about it as they will arrest him when the need arises.