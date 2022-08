Manish Sisodia CBI raids: Its links are connected to Telangana, says Parvesh Verma

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma spoke on CBI raid on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case. Speaking to ANI on August 19, he said, “Its links are connected to Telangana, the hotels that they booked and restaurants Manish Sisodia visited to crack deals. I think there are 10-15 private players, Government people and Manish Sisodia.”