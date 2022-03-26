Manish Sisodia carries Budget tab to present Annual Budget in Delhi Assembly

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia left his residence to present the Annual Budget in Delhi Assembly with the Budget tab on March 26. He said that the Budget will adjust the problems of the youth of Delhi. “Budget is not just a piece of paper for us. This Budget will adjust the problems faced by the youth in Delhi, especially after the COVID-19,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.