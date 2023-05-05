Manipuri Tribals protest in Delhi over violence in Manipur

Manipuri Tribals in Delhi staged a protest at Bir Tikandrajit Marg in Chanakyapuri on May 04. The protest was held against the communal riots in Manipur. The protesters raised demands to take action to stop violence in Manipur. Violence broke out during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Thousands of Tribals -- who make up about 40 per cent of the state’s population -- joined the processions, waved placards, and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei. Internet services have been suspended in Manipur for five days and a curfew has been imposed in eight districts to maintain law and order.