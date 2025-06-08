Manipur Violence Why Is Manipur Burning Again What Sparked The Fresh Clashes

Manipur: internet suspended, curfew imposed amid violent protests. Violent protests erupted in Imphal Valley after the arrest of 5 Arambai Tenggol volunteers, including a commander. Protesters stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, demanding their release security forces fired to disperse the mob. At least three people, including two journalists, were reportedly injured during clashes. Curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur and prohibitory orders on gatherings of more than five people enforced in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. Mobile internet and data services suspended across valley districts for five days from June 7. Authorities cited fears of hate speech and inflammatory content spreading through social media. Moreh town shut down as residents protested the arrest of a Kuki-Zo man; no violence reported. Moreh, located in Tengnoupal district on the Indo-Myanmar border, remains on high alert.