Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive while speaking on the Manipur issue on July 31. He said that the opposition wants a detailed discussion under 267, he also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him ‘who the hell is he!’.

