Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

cre Trending Videos

A 21-member delegation of the opposition alliance INDIA visited relief camps in the conflict-hit town of Churachandpur and other places in Manipur, and blamed the BJP-led central government of being asleep while the state was engulfed in unrest since May 3.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile