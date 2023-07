Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Thousands of protesters raising slogans spilled on the streets of India on Friday (July 21) over the Manipur sexual assault incident. The protesters were seen holding posters and lit candles as they demanded justice for the two women who were paraded naked during ethnic tensions in Manipur in May.

