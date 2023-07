Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

cre Trending Videos

The delegation of the Opposition MPs hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a memorandum submitted to the Manipur Governor, saying that his “silence” over the continuing violence in the state showed his “brazen indifference”.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile