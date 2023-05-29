Manipur Violence: Gunfight between militants and security forces underway in Imphal

Fresh clashes ensued between security forces and militants across 12 places in Manipur on May 28. The gunfight is still underway between the insurgents and security forces in Kangchup Chingkhong. A civilian was injured in the clashes and admitted into RIMS Hospital. The security in the area has been heightened in view of the prevailing situation. Earlier CM N Biren Singh informed that around 40 'terrorists' have been killed by security forces in the state.