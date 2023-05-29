Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Manipur Violence: Gunfight between militants and security forces underway in Imphal

Fresh clashes ensued between security forces and militants across 12 places in Manipur on May 28. The gunfight is still underway between the insurgents and security forces in Kangchup Chingkhong. A civilian was injured in the clashes and admitted into RIMS Hospital. The security in the area has been heightened in view of the prevailing situation. Earlier CM N Biren Singh informed that around 40 'terrorists' have been killed by security forces in the state.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman, lover die in accident minutes after eloping
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.