Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Curfew imposed in three districts in Manipur amid ongoing conflict in the state. Conflict in Manipur has escalated again with recent incidents of violence adding to the turmoil. A curfew has been imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts. A fresh wave of violence has hit Manipur in the past few days. An RPG attack took place in Moirang on September 6, it resulted in the death of a person at the residence of Manipur's first CM Mairembam Koireng Singh