Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3106854
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Curfew imposed in three districts in Manipur amid ongoing conflict in the state. Conflict in Manipur has escalated again with recent incidents of violence adding to the turmoil. A curfew has been imposed in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts. A fresh wave of violence has hit Manipur in the past few days. An RPG attack took place in Moirang on September 6, it resulted in the death of a person at the residence of Manipur's first CM Mairembam Koireng Singh

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..
Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...
Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda
Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...
AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Did Kamala Harris wear bluetooth earring during US presidential debate with Donald Trump? Here's what we know so far
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews