Manipur Violence Curfew Imposed In Several Areas After 11 Kuki Militants Killed In Encounter | CRPF

Eleven suspected Kuki militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Jiribam, Manipur. Prohibitory orders imposed in Manipur’s Jiribam district to prevent further violence. Shutdown observed in Kuki-Zo majority areas to protest against militants' killing. Insurgents fired on police station, CRPF camp which lead to fierce gunbattle in Jiribam. Moreover, two CRPF were personnel injured in gunfight, one is critically wounded. Violent clashes were reported in Imphal Valley with fresh exchanges of fire between warring groups. Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles continue operations to track down and flush out militants.