Manipur Violence: Conflict Between Tribals VS Non-Tribals Explained | Meitei VS Kuki

Violence erupted at several places in Manipur on Wednesday during protests by tribal groups against the demand for ST status by the Meitei community. Protests by the tribal groups turned violent at various places in the state, where large scale arson took place. Watch this video to know about the clashes between Meitei and Tribals.