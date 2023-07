Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

The Congress slammed the Centre after a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced. On the other hand, condemning the "sickening act", Prime Mininster Narendra Modi said, “What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared". He also urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.

