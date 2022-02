Manipur Polls: JP Nadda arrives in Manipur, to release BJP’s manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda arrived in Imphal, Manipur on February 17. He was welcomed by State Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other party leaders. BJP President will release the party’s manifesto for Manipur Assembly Elections. Later in the day, he will attend meeting of Kisan Samelan. Manipur will go for polls on February 28 and March 05 in two phases.