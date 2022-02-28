Manipur Polls: Governor La Ganesan casts vote in Imphal, urges voters to exercise their franchise

As polling for the first phase of the Manipur Assembly Elections is underway, state Governor La Ganesan on February 28 casts his vote at a polling booth in Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School. While addressing the mediapersons, The Governor urged voters of Manipur to exercise their franchise. “I appeal to all the people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing and sign of democracy is election.” As many as 173 candidates are in the fray for 38 Assembly Constituencies. Elections in Manipur are being held in two phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.