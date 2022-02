Manipur Polls: Congress makes false promises to attract votes, says MoS MEA

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on February 16 said that Congress is making false promises to attract voters in the upcoming Manipur Assembly Elections. He said, “These are false promises (of employment & tap water distribution upon coming to power) by Congress to attract votes... BJP is the party of the people and Congress is the party of dynasty.”