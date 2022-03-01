Manipur Polls: Congress encourages separatism, alleges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 01 took a sweep at Congress and alleged that the grand old party did not work for the development of Manipur and encouraged separatism in the state. Addressing people of Manipur via video conferencing, PM Modi said, “Congress party did not work for the development of Manipur and encouraged separatism. The people of Manipur have to be aware of this. BJP works for the development of the Northeast, especially Manipur. This is destroying their plans of divide and rule.” “The BJP government is running several unifying initiatives such as 'Go to Hills, Go to Village' - which is defeating their separatist propagandas. It is destroying Congress as well. For us, Manipur and Northeast is the centre of India's unity,” he added.