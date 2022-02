Manipur Polls: CM N Biren Singh offers prayers at his residence in Imphal

As polling for the first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections began in 38 Constituencies spread across five districts, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his wife offered prayers and sought blessings at their residence in Imphal. As many as 173 candidates are in fray for 38 Assembly Constituencies. Elections in Manipur are being held in two phases. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.